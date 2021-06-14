Emphasize Delivery of Sexuality Education Too

The ministry of education on 9th June 2021 launched the new physical education (PE) and sports policy that seeks to make the education compulsory, by requiring teachers to be trained and regularly retrained on PE delivery. This is a great move towards strengthening quality education, challenging stigma and overcoming stereotypes.

Physical, sexuality, and life skills lessons have been facing similar challenges for decades in our 8-4-4 education system. Despite the subjects being timetabled, they’re often taken up by teacher’s eager to cover up or complete their syllabus of the examinable subjects.

The need to take a similar move in pushing for proper delivery of sexuality/ life skills education as required by the School Health Policy is evident. Data from the health ministry around Pregnancy between teenagers and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), emphasizes adolescents and young people require much more than HIV/AIDS education and focus on abstinence, resulting in a limited scope of sexuality topics offered in school. A study conducted by Guttmacher Institute found the main barriers to teaching sexuality education reported by teachers were lack of teaching materials, time or training, and embarrassment about certain topics.