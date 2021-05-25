The After Hours Adolescent Project: Expanding Access to Sexual and Reproductive Health Services in Western Kenya

If all sexually active Kenyans were to obtain SRH services, unwanted pregnancies and STI transmission would decline significantly. However, young people—especially in rural areas—face numerous daunting barriers, both

geographic and psychosocial. First, some young people are anxious about how health care providers will treat them. Adolescents worry that providers will be rude or judgmental, ask embarrassing questions, or not accord them privacy and confidentiality.

Unfortunately, some providers in Kenya, especially in more conservative rural areas, consider it immoral or promiscuous for adolescents to seek SRH services. They believe providers should actively discourage adolescents from engaging in premarital sexual activity (Tavrow, Karei, Obbuyi, & Omollo, 2012). Second, adolescents are concerned that community members or extended family may see them waiting for SRH services. This occurs frequently in rural settings, where health centers are few and clients can be seen

waiting for services during daylight hours. Because parents often oppose premarital sexual activity, adolescents may risk punishment if they are known to have obtained SRH care. Moreover, health facilities are often open

only during school hours, which means students would need to miss classes to get services. Finally, many adolescents believe contraceptives have severe side effects, such as infertility and cancer. Although condoms and contraceptives are free in public health facilities, distrust of these methods makes young people reluctant to use them. These misconceptions are common in rural areas, where accessing accurate information is more difficult.