FACT SHEET, MARCH 2021
In rural Kenya, as in much of Africa, most young people aged 10-24 do not access sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services. As a result, unintended pregnancies, school dropouts, and STI transmission are common. Youths fear to visit health facilities for SRH because of worries about provider harshness, lack of privacy and confidentiality, and serious side effects from using family planning. For students, having to ask permission to leave school to get SRH is a major barrier. Meanwhile, many providers are not welcoming to sexually active youths, whom they
consider immoral/promiscuous.
Purpose of Adolescent After Hours Project (AHAP)
To test whether making sexual and reproductive services more convenient, confidential, and youth-friendly increased young people’s use of government health facilities in Kenya.
- Extend clinic hours into evening/weekend to enhance confidentiality for youths
- Hire and train newly-graduated nurses to be youth-focused, friendly, and supportive
- Investigate whether training some nurses to teach sex education part-time helps demystify services
Ensure facilities have adequate supplies of condoms and basic lighting
- Set up a youth space with board games and
informational materials
- Introduce youth client satisfaction cards and
after-hours registers
Download the fact-sheet below for more