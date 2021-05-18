FACT SHEET, MARCH 2021

In rural Kenya, as in much of Africa, most young people aged 10-24 do not access sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services. As a result, unintended pregnancies, school dropouts, and STI transmission are common. Youths fear to visit health facilities for SRH because of worries about provider harshness, lack of privacy and confidentiality, and serious side effects from using family planning. For students, having to ask permission to leave school to get SRH is a major barrier. Meanwhile, many providers are not welcoming to sexually active youths, whom they

consider immoral/promiscuous.

Purpose of Adolescent After Hours Project (AHAP)

To test whether making sexual and reproductive services more convenient, confidential, and youth-friendly increased young people’s use of government health facilities in Kenya.